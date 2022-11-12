NEWS

Moldovan man arrested for transporting migrants 

[AP]

A 25-year-old Moldovan citizen was arrested in northern Greece on Friday for transporting irregular migrants in his car.

Officers conducting routine checks on Egnatia Odos, north of Thessaloniki, attempted to stop the suspect’s vehicle but the driver sped away. Following a car chase with police, the man abandoned his vehicle at the toll station of Analipsi, east of Thessaloniki, and ran away.

Officers found an unspecified number of migrants in his car, three of which were hidden in his truck, who lacked the legal documents required to stay in the country. The suspect was apprehended shortly after and was led before a prosecutor.

Crime Migration

