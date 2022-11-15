NEWS

Government posts draft wiretapping legislation for public consultation

Government posts draft wiretapping legislation for public consultation

The government has put to public consultation draft legislation that would update the procedures the country’s intelligence service is required to take to wiretap citizens.

The joint legislative initiative, drafted by Justice Minister Konstantinos Tsiaras and Minister of State Giorgos Gerapetritis is titled “Procedure for lifting the confidentiality of communications, cybersecurity and protection of citizens’ personal data,” was published online on Tuesday.

The ministers say the draft legislation would update the process for lifting the confidentiality of communications and optimize the functioning of the National Intelligence Service (EYP).

The consultation runs until November 22 on the OpenGov website.

Security Wiretapping

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
UK model eyed for intelligence services
NEWS

UK model eyed for intelligence services

New intelligence service chief confirmed
NEWS

New intelligence service chief confirmed

Polytechnic uprising anniversary brings fresh woes for commuters
NEWS

Polytechnic uprising anniversary brings fresh woes for commuters

Thousands of police being deployed for November 17 anniversary
NEWS

Thousands of police being deployed for November 17 anniversary

Greece seeks to pre-empt Turkish hostility with drills
NEWS

Greece seeks to pre-empt Turkish hostility with drills

Greek FM reiterates criticism of Turkey-Libya deal on energy exploration
NEWS

Greek FM reiterates criticism of Turkey-Libya deal on energy exploration