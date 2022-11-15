Government posts draft wiretapping legislation for public consultation

The government has put to public consultation draft legislation that would update the procedures the country’s intelligence service is required to take to wiretap citizens.

The joint legislative initiative, drafted by Justice Minister Konstantinos Tsiaras and Minister of State Giorgos Gerapetritis is titled “Procedure for lifting the confidentiality of communications, cybersecurity and protection of citizens’ personal data,” was published online on Tuesday.

The ministers say the draft legislation would update the process for lifting the confidentiality of communications and optimize the functioning of the National Intelligence Service (EYP).

The consultation runs until November 22 on the OpenGov website.