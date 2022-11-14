Thousands of police being deployed for November 17 anniversary

A major security operation is being mounted across the Greek capital for Thursday’s anniversary of the November 17, 1973, student uprising against the military dictatorship.

In Athens, the Hellenic Police (ELAS) will be deploying more than 5,500 officers, who will be mainly be guarding the area around the historic building of the Athens Polytechnic where the bloody uprising took place.

Universities, sensitive embassies and government buildings will be given additional security, while the Athens-Macedonian News Agency (AMNA) reported that officers are being brought in from other parts of the country to assist in the operation.

Plain-clothes officers are reportedly being deployed across the center of the capital to carry out spot checks, while drones and helicopters will be monitoring the city from above, and particularly the area of downtown Exarchia, home to the Athens Polytechnic and the epicenter of anti-establishment riots in previous years.

The operation will be set into motion starting on Wednesday and will entail restrictions in downtown Athens that may affect public transportation.