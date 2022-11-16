NEWS

Multinational military exercise in southern Greece ends

[Intime News]

Multinational military exercise NIRIIS-22 concluded on Sunday, having run for nine days south of the Peloponnese and around Crete.

Naval and special forces personnel from Greece, the United States and Israel were joined by Standing NATO Maritime Group 2 and Standing NATO Mine Countermeasures Group 2, with naval forces from Belgium, Italy, Portugal and Spain, in addition to Greek and US units.

Albania, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Slovenia and the United Arab Emirates participated as observers. Besides naval maneuvers, the exercise included counterterrorism operations and evacuations. 

Defense

