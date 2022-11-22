NEWS

Huge rescue operation under way south of Crete after migrant boat issues SOS

Huge rescue operation under way south of Crete after migrant boat issues SOS

Coast guard, navy and private boats are carrying out a large-scale rescue operation off the coast of Palaiochora in southwestern Crete after a distress call was issued in the early hours of Tuesday from a migrant boat carrying dozens, if not hundreds, of passengers.

According to some media, the number of passengers who were crammed onto the fishing boat that ran into trouble in high sea after setting sail from Turkey may be as large as 500. 

After receiving the distress signal, the Greek coast guard reportedly issued a call for help from all nearby vessels, with several foreign-flagged fishing boats and the navy responding immediately.

The Athens-Macedonian News Agency said winds in the area are blowing at speeds of 7 Beaufort, hampering rescue efforts. [Combined reports]

Migration

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Ninety-four migrants rescued off southwestern Peloponnese
NEWS

Ninety-four migrants rescued off southwestern Peloponnese

HRW: Turkey pushing Afghans back at Iran border
NEWS

HRW: Turkey pushing Afghans back at Iran border

Two Turkish nationals arrested over sinking of migrant boat off Kos
NEWS

Two Turkish nationals arrested over sinking of migrant boat off Kos

EU to discuss migration problems at extraordinary meeting on Nov. 25
NEWS

EU to discuss migration problems at extraordinary meeting on Nov. 25

Turkish national arrested for migrant trafficking
NEWS

Turkish national arrested for migrant trafficking

Man drowns in new migrant boat sinking off Kos
NEWS

Man drowns in new migrant boat sinking off Kos