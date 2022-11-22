Huge rescue operation under way south of Crete after migrant boat issues SOS

Coast guard, navy and private boats are carrying out a large-scale rescue operation off the coast of Palaiochora in southwestern Crete after a distress call was issued in the early hours of Tuesday from a migrant boat carrying dozens, if not hundreds, of passengers.

According to some media, the number of passengers who were crammed onto the fishing boat that ran into trouble in high sea after setting sail from Turkey may be as large as 500.

After receiving the distress signal, the Greek coast guard reportedly issued a call for help from all nearby vessels, with several foreign-flagged fishing boats and the navy responding immediately.

The Athens-Macedonian News Agency said winds in the area are blowing at speeds of 7 Beaufort, hampering rescue efforts. [Combined reports]