NEWS

Retail stores and banks to remain closed Wednesday in worst-hit areas

retail-stores-and-banks-to-remain-closed-wednesday-in-worst-hit-areas
[InTime News]

Retail stores and banks in the areas worst affected by the Elpida snowstorm will remain closed Wednesday.

The measure concerns the regions of Attica, Crete and Southern Aegean and the regional units of Viotia and Evia, as announced by the General Secretariat of Commerce and Consumer Protection of the Ministry of Development and Investment.

Supermarkets and grocery stores are exempted from the closure order and will be open for business from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Gas stations and pharmacies will also be open according to their regular hours and normal on-call schedules.

Earlier, the Education Ministry announced that all nurseries, kindergartens and schools across Attica and aforementioned regions and regional units will also remain closed for a second day on Wednesday.

Weather Retail
READ MORE
minister-expresses-christmas-optimism
NEWS

Minister expresses Christmas optimism

[Intime News]
NEWS

Restrictions in number of supermarket customers return

A woman is checked for her Covid-19 vaccination certificate in order to be allowed to enter a shop in Athens, Greece, Saturday. As of Saturday, all unvaccinated people are obliged to display a recent negative test to enter all indoor public areas, including banks, most shops, government buildings and hair salons and the only exceptions concern supermarkets, shops selling food, pharmacies and places of worship. [AP]
CORONAVIRUS

PM: No shutdown of social, economic activity

[SOOC]
NEWS

Self-test required for minors to enter mixed establishments

no-retail-store-ban-planned-for-unaccinated
NEWS

No retail store ban planned for unaccinated

[Intime News]
NEWS

Working hours extended for supermarkets; availability of self tests could expand