retail-stores-and-banks-to-remain-closed-wednesday-in-worst-hit-areas

Retail stores and banks in the areas worst affected by the Elpida snowstorm will remain closed Wednesday.

The measure concerns the regions of Attica, Crete and Southern Aegean and the regional units of Viotia and Evia, as announced by the General Secretariat of Commerce and Consumer Protection of the Ministry of Development and Investment.

Supermarkets and grocery stores are exempted from the closure order and will be open for business from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Gas stations and pharmacies will also be open according to their regular hours and normal on-call schedules.

Earlier, the Education Ministry announced that all nurseries, kindergartens and schools across Attica and aforementioned regions and regional units will also remain closed for a second day on Wednesday.