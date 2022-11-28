NEWS

Man arrested in connection with anti-establishment group remanded in custody

The 27-year-old man arrested last week in the “Prosfygika” police operation has been remanded in custody following his hearing with a prosecutor on Monday.

He is suspected of being one of the leaders of the “Thousands of suns of the night” group that claimed an arson attack at the offices of the “Real News” media group in July.

He has been charged with establishing and participating in a criminal organization, arson with the risk of human injury, construction and possession of explosives, damage to private property and violation of the law on weapons.

Crime

