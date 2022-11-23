Man arrested in police operation at Prosfygika alleged to be criminal gang leader

A 27-year-old man arrested during a massive police operation at the “Prosfygika” buildings in Ampelokipi, Athens, is suspected to one of the leaders of the criminal gang “Thousands of suns of the night”, police said on Wednesday.

The suspect, who is under arrest and also faces charges for an arson attack at the offices of the newspaper “Real News” in July 2022, was identified during a preliminary inquiry.

He has been charged with establishing and participating in a criminal organization, arson with the risk of human injury, construction and possession of explosives, damage to private property and violation of the law on weapons.

The suspect was led before an Athens prosecutor while a police operation to locate and arrest the members of the criminal organization that are still at large is continuing. [AMNA]