NEWS

Man arrested in police operation at Prosfygika alleged to be criminal gang leader

Man arrested in police operation at Prosfygika alleged to be criminal gang leader

A 27-year-old man arrested during a massive police operation at the “Prosfygika” buildings in Ampelokipi, Athens, is suspected to one of the leaders of the criminal gang “Thousands of suns of the night”, police said on Wednesday.

The suspect, who is under arrest and also faces charges for an arson attack at the offices of the newspaper “Real News” in July 2022, was identified during a preliminary inquiry.

He has been charged with establishing and participating in a criminal organization, arson with the risk of human injury, construction and possession of explosives, damage to private property and violation of the law on weapons.

The suspect was led before an Athens prosecutor while a police operation to locate and arrest the members of the criminal organization that are still at large is continuing. [AMNA]

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Police detain 50 in raid on squat
NEWS

Police detain 50 in raid on squat

Prosecutor recommends the retraction of parliamentary immunity for Patsis
NEWS

Prosecutor recommends the retraction of parliamentary immunity for Patsis

New administration takes over at Ark of the World charity
NEWS

New administration takes over at Ark of the World charity

Police arrest suspect for summer arson attack on media group
NEWS

Police arrest suspect for summer arson attack on media group

Abuse probe into Ark of the World charity heads in two directions
NEWS

Abuse probe into Ark of the World charity heads in two directions

Rhodes: Carer confesses to killing elderly people in her care
NEWS

Rhodes: Carer confesses to killing elderly people in her care