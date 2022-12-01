NEWS

Civil marriage licenses now issued online at my.gov.gr

Civil marriage licenses can now be requested online at the country’s municipal authorities and be issued at a person’s digital inbox (at my.gov.gr), the government’s public services platform, it was announced on Wednesday.

Either spouse can request the licence, using one’s TaxisNet or e-banking codes to fill out the application online here, pay a fee and submit it.

Prospective newlyweds should also seek to find the list of municipalities that have joined gov.gr.

Of the country’s 332 municipalities, 159 have so far activated their gov.gr digital pages.

[AMNA]

Society

