Road deaths still high, despite drop

Although Greece has seen a decline in road traffic fatalities over the last decade, they remain high. Indicatively, deaths rose to 349 between January and July this year from 325 in the corresponding period of 2021, an increase of nearly 7%. 

According to the European Commission’s official figures on road deaths, 608 people died on Greek roads in 2021, up from 584 in 2020 (+5%), 688 in 2019, and 700 in 2018. In the EU, there were 19,900 deaths last year, up from 18,800 in 2020, 22,800 in 2019 and 23,300 in 2018. Fatalities were up compared to 2020 but down compared to 2019, mainly due to Covid restrictions and the reduction in traffic.

