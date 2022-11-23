NEWS

President Sakellaropoulou attends Cerebral Palsy Greece/Open Door anniversary event

President Sakellaropoulou attends Cerebral Palsy Greece/Open Door anniversary event
[InTime News]

Attending an event marking the 50th anniversary since the organization Cerebral Palsy Greece/Open Door was first established, President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou on Wednesday described it as a “door open to life, to normal integration into society, to well-being and dignity.”

“You can rightly be proud of your work. Your belief in the unique value and infinite potential of every human being, enhancing everyone’s skills through education, culture and art, offering high-quality services have already brought relief to over 4,000 families over the years,” noted Sakellaropoulou referring to the pioneers of this effort, the first parents who took the initiative to establish the foundation.

“Your multidimensional work has won the respect and trust of society. I wish you to continue with the same determination, inspiration and faith in your principles the efforts to open up new paths and expand the horizons of every child, youth or adult who resorts to you,” said the president. [AMNA]

Society

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Survey exposes gender inequality at universities
NEWS

Survey exposes gender inequality at universities

Road deaths still high, despite drop
NEWS

Road deaths still high, despite drop

Drive to curb demographic drain in rural mountains
NEWS

Drive to curb demographic drain in rural mountains

Child rape case highlights shortcomings
NEWS

Child rape case highlights shortcomings

Daniel Barenboim receives Empress Theophano Prize by proxy at event in Thessaloniki
NEWS

Daniel Barenboim receives Empress Theophano Prize by proxy at event in Thessaloniki

University pick based on proximity, job prospects 
HIGHER EDUCATION

University pick based on proximity, job prospects 