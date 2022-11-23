President Sakellaropoulou attends Cerebral Palsy Greece/Open Door anniversary event

Attending an event marking the 50th anniversary since the organization Cerebral Palsy Greece/Open Door was first established, President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou on Wednesday described it as a “door open to life, to normal integration into society, to well-being and dignity.”

“You can rightly be proud of your work. Your belief in the unique value and infinite potential of every human being, enhancing everyone’s skills through education, culture and art, offering high-quality services have already brought relief to over 4,000 families over the years,” noted Sakellaropoulou referring to the pioneers of this effort, the first parents who took the initiative to establish the foundation.

“Your multidimensional work has won the respect and trust of society. I wish you to continue with the same determination, inspiration and faith in your principles the efforts to open up new paths and expand the horizons of every child, youth or adult who resorts to you,” said the president. [AMNA]