Two men arrested in Crete over domestic violence, harassment 

Two men were arrested in the city of Iraklio, eastern Crete, following accusations of domestic violence and harassment by two women.

The first suspect, aged 33, was detained after his 32-year-old wife told police he had threatened her with a knife and cited other verbal threats of violence in the past.

At a separate incident, a 34-year-old woman accused her 35-year-old former partner of stalking her and harassing her with phone calls and messages which caused her fear and anxiety. Police arrested him early Thursday morning.

