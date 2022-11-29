Charity founder’s accounts frozen, properties inspected

Financial police launched a probe on Monday of the properties of Father Antonios Papanikolaou, the founder of the children’s charity Ark of the World (Kivotos tou Kosmou) and the charity elder his wife Stamatia Georgantis.

According to sources, the officers conducted an inspection of two apartments, one in Athens and the other in the seaside Attica resort of Rafina.

As for Father Antonios’ financial assets, his bank accounts and those of his family were frozen by the Greek money laundering authority. The accounts of the charity, which runs children’s homes, have not been blocked since doing so would jeopardize its daily operations. However, its finances, now overseen by a new administrative board chosen by the state, will be closely watched.

Investigations were launched into the charity following claims that Father Antonios and other employees had been abusing the children in their care.