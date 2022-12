Greek actor Giannis Stankoglou was threatened at gunpoint by a taxi driver in central Athens on Friday afternoon.

According to early information from the scene, the actor was driving near Syntagma Square when a taxi driver swerved into his lane. After some arguing, the actor exited his vehicle to write down the taxi’s license plate. At that point, the taxi driver pulled out a pistol and then tried to run over the actor before fleeing the scene.