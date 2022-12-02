Prosecutor orders probe into charity’s finances

Athens prosecutor Ioannis Sevis has asked financial police to conduct an in-depth investigation into the finances of the Ark of the World (Kivotos tou Kosmou) children’s charity, which is also being investigated for allegations of child abuse and exploitation.

Financial police have been ordered to commence a probe of the financial records of the charity and 11 individuals, including Ark of the World founder Father Antonios Papanikolaou and his wife.

According to the prosecutor’s office, the charges being investigated include embezzlement, breach of trust, tax evasion and money laundering.