NEWS ARK OF THE WORLD

Prosecutor orders probe into charity’s finances

Prosecutor orders probe into charity’s finances

Athens prosecutor Ioannis Sevis has asked financial police to conduct an in-depth investigation into the finances of the Ark of the World (Kivotos tou Kosmou) children’s charity, which is also being investigated for allegations of child abuse and exploitation. 

Financial police have been ordered to commence a probe of the financial records of the charity and 11 individuals, including Ark of the World founder Father Antonios Papanikolaou and his wife.

According to the prosecutor’s office, the charges being investigated include embezzlement, breach of trust, tax evasion and money laundering.

Charity Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Prosecutors bar charity founder, three officials from entering NGO grounds 
NEWS

Prosecutors bar charity founder, three officials from entering NGO grounds 

Third allegation of sexual abuse in children’s charity
NEWS

Third allegation of sexual abuse in children’s charity

Charity founder’s accounts frozen, properties inspected
NEWS

Charity founder’s accounts frozen, properties inspected

Witnesses in children’s charity probe are exposed
NEWS

Witnesses in children’s charity probe are exposed

Police casts wider net in Ark of the World investigation
NEWS

Police casts wider net in Ark of the World investigation

Police raid Chios branch of Ark of the World
NEWS

Police raid Chios branch of Ark of the World