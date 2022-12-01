NEWS

Prosecutors bar charity founder, three officials from entering NGO grounds 

Prosecutors bar charity founder, three officials from entering NGO grounds 

Two prosecutors investigating numerous claims of alleged abuse of minors in one of Greece’s best-known child charities have barred its founder, a priest, and three other officials from entering any of the NGO’s premises in Greece.

The purpose of the order is to keep the founder of the Ark of the World, Father Antonios Papanikolaou, and three unnamed officials who are being investigated away from minors housed in the charity’s several branches, so that they cannot influence their testimonies.

The order is valid for 90 days and after this period it will have to be validated by a court decision.

The ongoing probe begun when a 19-year-old told police that he was allegedly sexually molested by a senior charity official. Other witnesses and former employees have since alleged financial mismanagement of the charity’s funds.

Father Antonios, who has worked with children from underprivileged families since 1998, has repeatedly rejected the allegations.

Charity Child Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Third allegation of sexual abuse in children’s charity
NEWS

Third allegation of sexual abuse in children’s charity

Charity founder’s accounts frozen, properties inspected
NEWS

Charity founder’s accounts frozen, properties inspected

Witnesses in children’s charity probe are exposed
NEWS

Witnesses in children’s charity probe are exposed

Children’s charity says it will assist sexual abuse investigation
NEWS

Children’s charity says it will assist sexual abuse investigation

Police casts wider net in Ark of the World investigation
NEWS

Police casts wider net in Ark of the World investigation

Police raid Chios branch of Ark of the World
NEWS

Police raid Chios branch of Ark of the World