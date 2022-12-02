Robbers make off with 150,000-euro haul in Glyfada

The home of a well-known businessman in the Attica suburb of Glyfada was reported to have been robbed on Thursday morning, with the robbers making off with approximately 150,000 euros in loot.

According to national broadcaster ERT, the robbers entered the home from a balcony on the first floor and found a locked safe which they took with them. The owners reported that the contents of the safe included 40,000 euros in cash, 20 gold sovereigns, and jewellery worth over 100,000 euros.