Greek Council for Refugees calls on state to ensure the rights of asylum seekers

The Greek Council for Refugees called on the Greek state to ensure that the rights of asylum seekers and refugees are ensured on Friday, commenting on the recent closure of the Elaionas camp.

“Vulnerable people and families with minors, many of them attending local schools,” lived in the camp according to the Council, adding that removing the children from their familiar environment in the middle of a school year is a “violation of the principle of protecting the best interests of the minors.”

The organization added that, according to the camp’s residents, they were informed of the move just one hour before the camp’s closure.

“This is not compatible with the protection that must be afforded by the rule of law of fundamental human rights,” it added.

Finally, the Council denounced claims that the evacuation of the camp was achieved with the use of force wielded against refugees and asylum seekers.