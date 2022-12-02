NEWS

Greek Council for Refugees calls on state to ensure the rights of asylum seekers

Greek Council for Refugees calls on state to ensure the rights of asylum seekers
[InTime News]

The Greek Council for Refugees called on the Greek state to ensure that the rights of asylum seekers and refugees are ensured on Friday, commenting on the recent closure of the Elaionas camp.

“Vulnerable people and families with minors, many of them attending local schools,” lived in the camp according to the Council, adding that removing the children from their familiar environment in the middle of a school year is a “violation of the principle of protecting the best interests of the minors.”

The organization added that, according to the camp’s residents, they were informed of the move just one hour before the camp’s closure.

“This is not compatible with the protection that must be afforded by the rule of law of fundamental human rights,” it added.

Finally, the Council denounced claims that the evacuation of the camp was achieved with the use of force wielded against refugees and asylum seekers.

Society

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Survey shows superstition still has a hold in Greece
NEWS

Survey shows superstition still has a hold in Greece

Tie the knot on your keyboard
NEWS

Tie the knot on your keyboard

Civil marriage licenses now issued online at my.gov.gr
NEWS

Civil marriage licenses now issued online at my.gov.gr

European women’s work-life balance worsened since Covid-19 outbreak
NEWS

European women’s work-life balance worsened since Covid-19 outbreak

Child care institutions come up short
NEWS

Child care institutions come up short

Violence extending across society
NEWS

Violence extending across society