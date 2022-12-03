NEWS

Dendias expresses ‘abhorrence’ at firebombing of diplomat’s car

[InTime News]

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias told his Italian counterpart on Friday that Greek society feels “abhorrence” at Thursday’s firebombing of a car belonging to an Italian diplomat based in Greece.

“I would like to convey to you, on behalf of the Greek government, our strongest condemnation regarding the bomb attack on the car of an Italian embassy official,” Dendias told Antonio Tajani at a meeting in Athens.

The government, he added, “as well as Greek society, view this incident with abhorrence and will do everything possible to … bring the perpetrators to Greek justice.”

Tajani responded that the “Greek people’s friendship is more powerful than the violence of those perpetrator.”

No one was hurt in the attack outside the official’s home in a northern Athens suburb. Fire Service officials said a crude incendiary device exploded in the garage of the diplomat’s home, burning one car and damaging a second. Eighteen firefighters and six fire trucks were sent to the scene, the officials said. [AMNA, AP]

Diplomacy

