Second bullet from police shooting of teen found lodged in hotel door

A second bullet from the shooting of a 16-year-old teenage driver in Thessaloniki by a police officer during a chase over an unpaid gas station bill was found lodged in a nearby hotel door on Wednesday.

The bullet has been recovered and is undergoing forensic and ballistic investigation to determine if its trajectory was similar to the bullet that injured the 16-year-old in the head.

If this is determined to be the case, it would automatically mean that the implicated officer, who has been charged with attempted manslaughter with possible intent, did not shoot his gun in the air as a warning shot to bring the fleeing car to a stop.

Earlier on Wednesday, the parents of the teenager, in their presence of their lawyer, filed a civil suit over the incident.

The boy, whose identity has not been officially released, was hit in the head and is hospitalized in critical condition in Thessaloniki.