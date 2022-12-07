NEWS

Foreign Ministry tells Libyan FM Greece respects international law

Foreign Ministry tells Libyan FM Greece respects international law
[InTime News]

A spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry responded on Wednesday to the statements by Libyan FM Najla Mangoush, stating that Greece exerts its sovereign rights based on the principles of International Law and the International Law of the Sea.

“Unlike those who are party to illegal and unsubstantiated ‘memoranda’ that ignore and trod on basic tenets of International Law and the International Law of the Sea, Greece exerts its rights in full accordance with both,” said the ministry spokesperson, adding that “after all, this is something Greece has done in practice with the delimitation of Exclusive Economic Zones with Egypt and Italy.”

The spokesperson also called on the Tripoli government to hold elections, stating that Greece looks forwards to working with a democratically elected government in Libya that will have the authority to agree to international deals based on the rule of international law.

Diplomacy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Foreign Ministry condemns Turkish statements on the Aegean islands
NEWS

Foreign Ministry condemns Turkish statements on the Aegean islands

Libya FM reacts to Greek energy exploration south of Crete
NEWS

Libya FM reacts to Greek energy exploration south of Crete

Greece seeks ‘win-win’ deal on Parthenon Sculptures in UK
CULTURE

Greece seeks ‘win-win’ deal on Parthenon Sculptures in UK

PM hopeful Albania dispute will go to Hague
NEWS

PM hopeful Albania dispute will go to Hague

Analyst urges Israel to reject Turkey-Libya deal
NEWS

Analyst urges Israel to reject Turkey-Libya deal

Turkish FM warns Greece to ‘back off’
NEWS

Turkish FM warns Greece to ‘back off’