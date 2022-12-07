Foreign Ministry tells Libyan FM Greece respects international law

A spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry responded on Wednesday to the statements by Libyan FM Najla Mangoush, stating that Greece exerts its sovereign rights based on the principles of International Law and the International Law of the Sea.

“Unlike those who are party to illegal and unsubstantiated ‘memoranda’ that ignore and trod on basic tenets of International Law and the International Law of the Sea, Greece exerts its rights in full accordance with both,” said the ministry spokesperson, adding that “after all, this is something Greece has done in practice with the delimitation of Exclusive Economic Zones with Egypt and Italy.”

The spokesperson also called on the Tripoli government to hold elections, stating that Greece looks forwards to working with a democratically elected government in Libya that will have the authority to agree to international deals based on the rule of international law.