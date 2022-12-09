NEWS

A closer look at Kolumbo

A Greek research team is set to launch a mission to scrutinize Kolumbo, an active submarine volcano in the Aegean Sea about 8 kilometers northeast of the island of Santorini. This is the result of a collaboration between the Hellenic Center of Marine Research (HCMR), the University of Athens and the Municipality of Santorini.

The agreement stipulates the monitoring of the volcano using the Filia research vessel and Max Rover, HCMR’s underwater remote-controlled vehicle.

Santorini Mayor Antonis Sigalas said the mission will deploy scientific instruments of the Santorini Seafloor Observatory (SANTORY) research project as well as Niskin-type samplers.

Science

