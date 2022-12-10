NEWS

Authorities foil escape attempt at Korydallos prison

Authorities foil escape attempt at Korydallos prison

Authorities say they have foiled an attempted double escape from the Korydallos Prison in western Attica.

Following a tip about a possible escape attempt, Corrective Services officers raided on Friday night the D ward of Korydallos, where two foreign nationals are being held. They found that part of the window railings had been cut off while a chunk of a wall has been dug out.

Officers also found and confiscated a mobile phone in a neighbouring cell which was likely used by the inmates in question.

The Piraeus Security Sub-Directorate is conducting a preliminary investigation into the incident.

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Man arrested entering Greece with guns and drugs
NEWS

Man arrested entering Greece with guns and drugs

Probe opened into alleged revenge threats, case leaks in shooting of teen
NEWS

Probe opened into alleged revenge threats, case leaks in shooting of teen

Cash found in MEP Kaili’s Brussels home: reports
NEWS

Cash found in MEP Kaili’s Brussels home: reports

Police on alert as clashes with Roma continue
NEWS

Police on alert as clashes with Roma continue

PASOK expels MEP Eva Kaili due to ongoing corruption investigation
NEWS

PASOK expels MEP Eva Kaili due to ongoing corruption investigation

New protest erupts near Thessaloniki Roma settlement
NEWS

New protest erupts near Thessaloniki Roma settlement