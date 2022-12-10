Authorities foil escape attempt at Korydallos prison

Authorities say they have foiled an attempted double escape from the Korydallos Prison in western Attica.

Following a tip about a possible escape attempt, Corrective Services officers raided on Friday night the D ward of Korydallos, where two foreign nationals are being held. They found that part of the window railings had been cut off while a chunk of a wall has been dug out.

Officers also found and confiscated a mobile phone in a neighbouring cell which was likely used by the inmates in question.

The Piraeus Security Sub-Directorate is conducting a preliminary investigation into the incident.