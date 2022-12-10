Three store robbers arrested in Attica

Three men were arrested as members of a criminal gang that broke into stores around the region of Attica and stole cash and electronic devices, police said Saturday.

The suspects, aged 18, 23 and 32, are accused of joining and participating in a criminal gang that committed thefts and caused damages. Two of the men were arrested while trying to rob a betting shop in Kifissia on Thursday.

Authorities also identified two 19-year-olds as members of the gang who are currently imprisoned.