NEWS

Avramopoulos announces resignation from NGO founded by detained former MEP Panzeri

Avramopoulos announces resignation from NGO founded by detained former MEP Panzeri
[InTime News]

Former European Commissioner for Migration Dimitrios Avramopoulos announced on Monday that he resigned from the honorary board of the non-governmental organization Fight Impunity founded by detained former MEP, Pier Antonio Panzeri.

“I was invited in early 2020 to be a member of the honorary board of the organization, along with leading European personalities like former High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Police Federica Mogherini, former French Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve, Italian Senator and former commissioner Emma Bonino, Nobel laureate Denis Mukwege, former European MEP Cecilia Wilkstrom and others,” he noted.

“After one year, I ceased participating on the board. The board had no executive, or administrative function. Before I accepted the invitation, as a former Commissioner I asked the European Commission for approval, which they granted with decision C (2021) 9002,” he clarified.

“All members agreed to resign immediately after we heard that an investigation into Panzeri had been launched on Friday night, completely surprised by everything that was released about the founder of Fight Impunity. This and only this is the truth,” he concluded.

Crime EU Corruption

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Authorities discover real-estate firm linked to jailed MEP
NEWS

Authorities discover real-estate firm linked to jailed MEP

Borrell: European Parliament corruption probe is ‘very worrisome’
QATARGATE

Borrell: European Parliament corruption probe is ‘very worrisome’

Four hit with corruption charges over EU lobbying scandal
NEWS

Four hit with corruption charges over EU lobbying scandal

Cash reportedly found in MEP Kaili’s Brussels home
NEWS

Cash reportedly found in MEP Kaili’s Brussels home

PASOK expels MEP Eva Kaili due to ongoing corruption investigation
NEWS

PASOK expels MEP Eva Kaili due to ongoing corruption investigation

Greece imposes asset freeze on Kaili
QATARGATE

Greece imposes asset freeze on Kaili