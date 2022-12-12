Avramopoulos announces resignation from NGO founded by detained former MEP Panzeri

Former European Commissioner for Migration Dimitrios Avramopoulos announced on Monday that he resigned from the honorary board of the non-governmental organization Fight Impunity founded by detained former MEP, Pier Antonio Panzeri.

“I was invited in early 2020 to be a member of the honorary board of the organization, along with leading European personalities like former High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Police Federica Mogherini, former French Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve, Italian Senator and former commissioner Emma Bonino, Nobel laureate Denis Mukwege, former European MEP Cecilia Wilkstrom and others,” he noted.

“After one year, I ceased participating on the board. The board had no executive, or administrative function. Before I accepted the invitation, as a former Commissioner I asked the European Commission for approval, which they granted with decision C (2021) 9002,” he clarified.

“All members agreed to resign immediately after we heard that an investigation into Panzeri had been launched on Friday night, completely surprised by everything that was released about the founder of Fight Impunity. This and only this is the truth,” he concluded.