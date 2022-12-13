NEWS

New abuse claim lodged against children’s charity

A new allegation of sexual abuse by a former high-ranking executive at the Ark of the World children’s charity is being investigated by the Public Prosecutor’s Office for Minors.

According to state-run TV ERT, the complaint was filed by a 15-year-old boy from an Ark of the World branch in Volos, Central Greece, who claimed he was subjected to lewd acts when he was 13 years old.

It was a supplementary testimony, as the boy had already filed a complaint of physical abuse a few days ago. He referred to the sexual abuse in the presence of a child psychologist on Monday after he was transferred to Athens. This is the third overall complaint that is being investigated by the police, alongside investigations into the finances of one of the country’s best-known children’s charities.

A new administration of the charity was appointed by the government last month. 

