Athens city center to close to trucks

The supply times for shops in the Municipality of Athens, apart from the historic center, are to change as large trucks will only be able to enter the city between 9 p.m. and 9 a.m.

This means that unloading can only take place at night and in the early morning, with the exception of small trucks of up to 2 tons gross weight and pure electric lorries of up to 2.5 tons (the circulation of which does not cause environmental pollution). The proposal was voted through on Wednesday during a meeting of the Regional Council.

After the Municipal Council made a resolution two weeks ago, the Municipality of Athens requested the change in delivery hours and recommended it to the Regional Authority of Attica, which has the authority to decide on the change.

Up until now, all types of stores, including supermarkets, catering businesses and commercial establishments, had been permitted to have supplies delivered at any time of the day, except for between 7 and 10 a.m.

In his introduction to the Regional Council, Giorgos Dimopoulos, deputy regional governor of the central sector, said the measure was necessary to ensure the smooth operation of the center of Athens because the traffic load has increased due to the revitalization of tourism and the upgrading of the city center. “In this way we reduce traffic congestion and contribute to the reduction of air pollution and the unhindered movement of both residents and workers in the center of Athens,” he said.

Delivery hours for shops in the historic center will remain unchanged for the time being as a new ministerial decision or presidential decree is needed to change them.

The loading and unloading of goods in this area is allowed from 7 to 10.30 a.m. and from 2.30 to 5.30 p.m.