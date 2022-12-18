Government ‘not informed’ prior to Spyraki probe

The government was not informed about the investigation into MEP Maria Spyraki, whose membership of the New Democracy party was suspended on Friday by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis until the case is resolved, government spokesman Giannis Oikonomou said on Saturday, describing the affair as “an unpleasant development.”

On Wednesday, it became known that the European prosecutor general requested the lifting of the immunity of Spyraki. According to the European Anti-Fraud Office (OLAF), there are suspicions regarding the management of parliamentary allowances, and in particular the payment of an accredited assistant.

“Pending clarification of what has happened, her status has been suspended. As long as the suspension lasts, she will not be a candidate with New Democracy,” Oikonomou said in comments to Skai television.

“We were not informed about the investigation,” he added.