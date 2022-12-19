NEWS

Double murder at Nea Smyrni cafe

Panagiotis Vlahoutsakos

Cafe patrons at the central square of the Athens suburb of Nea Smyrni were shocked Sunday night to find themselves eyewitnesses to a shoting that left two men, 44 and 42, dead and injured a woman bystander.

A surveillance video that was posted on YouTube captured the moment when a gunman wearing a face mask opened fire shortly after 9.30 pm Sunday and then fled.

One of the shot men, both ethnic Albanians, died on the spot and the second in the hospital where he and a woman sitting at a nearby table were taken. The woman, who was sitting at an adjacent table and is considered by police a bystander was injured in the buttocks.

It is said the deadly attack had to do with a dispute about drugs.

Police arrived soon after the incident and the area was cordoned off.

Crime

