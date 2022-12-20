Gale-force winds keep ferries tied up

Ferry services from the Attica ports of Piraeus, Rafina and Lavrio to the Cyclades, the Dodecanese and Crete remained on hold for a second day on Tuesday due to strong winds on many maritime routes.

The National Weather Service has warned of strong gale-force winds of up to force 9 in the Aegean.

The boat services to the islands of the Saronic are operating as usual but the Rafina-Marmari, Agia Marina-Nea Styra and Thassos-Keramoti ferry lines were all closed.

Passengers intending to travel by ship on Tuesday are advised to contact local port authorities and travel agencies before setting out on their journey. [AMNA]