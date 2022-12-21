Armed forces chief’s term to be renewed

The government leak that Chief of the Hellenic National Defense General Staff Konstantinos Floros’ term of office will be extended for another year in January was the only news that was made public after Tuesday’s meeting of the Government Council for Foreign Affairs and Defense (KYSEA).

More specifically, government sources said that it should be taken for granted that Floros’ term will be renewed for one year, noting, however, that the issue was not discussed at Tuesday’s meeting.

Despite the fact that, based on the existing legislation, Floros’ term of office could be extended for another year, as the relevant option exists upon the completion of three years in January, it was clear that Tuesday’s leak also had a broader political aim to to stem speculation arising from reports that the communications of Floros had been monitored by the National Intelligence Agency (EYP).

According to the official announcement, Tuesday’s KYSEA meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, discussed the management of migration in the border region of Evros and the Aegean, as well as the improvement of the equipment used by the Armed Forces.

Any decisions on the Navy’s corvettes will be taken later, in early 2023, as their procurement impacts broader budget issues.

The two competing countries are France and Italy, with the former offering the Gowind 2500 and the latter the Doha-class FCx30.

The deals offered by both companies (Naval and Fincantieri) allow for shipbuilding options in Greece.

The budget for the corvettes is likely to affect the upgrade of the MEKO frigates, which has already been approved and, for the moment, is estimated at €600 million.

At the same time, programs to meet the daily operational needs of the Navy are progressing, including the provision by the US Coast Guard of four coastal patrol vessels of the Island class.