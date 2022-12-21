NEWS

Turkish UAV flies over islet of Kinaros

File photo. [Shutterstock]

A Turkish unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), commonly known as a drone, flew over the islet of Kinaros on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at 2.56 a.m. with the UAV flying at a height of 18,000 feet.

The UAV entered the Athens Flight Information Region (FIR) without submitting a flight plan and violated Greek airspace. It was identified and intercepted in accordance with international rules of engagement.

Kinaros is part of the Dodecanese in the Eastern Aegean and is located west of Kalymnos and Leros and east of Amorgos.

Defense

