Free cardiovascular tests for prevention, treatment

The Spyros Doxiadis Public Health Program, which will begin implementation early next year, includes free examinations for the prevention and treatment of cardiovascular illnesses for all citizens aged 30 to 70.

The program involves the administration of screening tests for cardiovascular risk, as well as a physician visit for data and risk assessment, with the state covering all costs. The tests include a lipid profile for each citizen and tests for elements that contribute to metabolic syndrome.

The measure benefits Greek citizens and those of other countries legally residing in Greece aged 30 to 70 who have an AMKA number. The overall number of beneficiaries is expected to reach 5.5 million.

An estimated 20,000 people suffer a heart attack each year in Greece. According to a recent OECD report, in 2019 there were 105 deaths from coronary heart disease per 100,000 population. The EU average is 115 deaths per 100,000.