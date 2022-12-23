NEWS

Tug and lifeguard crews to strike on Dec 27, 28

The Panhellenic Union of Tug and Lifeguard Crews has announced two new 48-hour strikes beginning at dawn on Tuesday, December 27.

The workers are calling on the two employers’ organizations to sign new collective agreements with increases based on real conditions in the context of inflation.

A meeting on the issue will be held on Friday at the Shipping Ministry.

“After the last meeting with the employers, with its position for zero increases in relation to existing conditions, we proceed after the decision of the General Assembly to the only measure of pressure that we have left, that of the strike action which we had suspended,” the union said, also adding it is ready for a new dialogue for an acceptable solution.

