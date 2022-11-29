Ferry collides with reef in southeastern Aegean; passengers and crew safe

A ferry boat carrying 31 passengers and 18 crew managed to sail safely into port in Kalymnos on Monday night after crashing into a reef off the coast of Telendos, en route from Leros, in the southeastern Aegean.

According to an Athens-Macedonian News Agency (AMNA) report on Tuesday, the Nissos Kalymnos sustained two cracks to its hull from the collision, but the intake of seawater was “manageable,” and the captain was able to sail it to safety without injury.

The damage was discovered by a diver during an inspection of the ship after its passengers and crew disembarked. The Shipping Ministry added that the rudder had also been broken and the propeller and the shaft of the left main engine were bent, the AMNA reported.

The ship has been banned from sailing until the damage is repaired, while a floating boom has been placed around it to prevent pollution.

It was not clear whether another ferry boat has been dispatched to replace the Nissos Kalymnos while it is out of service.