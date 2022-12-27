Two more teens remanded in gang rape case

Two teenage boys have been remanded in custody after testifying to an investigating magistrate in Athens on Tuesday, in connection with the alleged gang rape of a 15-year-old fellow schoolboy in the suburb of Ilion.

The decision brings the number of suspects remanded in custody to five following the arrest of six youngsters last week in the wake of allegations that they had raped the 15-year-old repeatedly over the course of at least a month and recorded the abuse on video, sharing the footage with other pupils at the same school.

One of the six suspects – all males – has been released from custody because he is under the age of 15.

Police are also reportedly questioning four girls – also aged 14 to 15 years old – who allegedly witnessed the abuse.