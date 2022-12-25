NEWS

Kaili sisters’ activities mingled politics, business

Kaili sisters’ activities mingled politics, business
[Intime News]

A so-called “European Tech Summit” took place between November 14 and 17 in Brussels on the initiative of then European Parliament Vice President Eva Kaili.

The date may be recent but now seems a lifetime away for Kaili, now jailed, as corruption evidence in the so-called Qatargate mounts. In hindsight, this summit is notable for two things: Kaili’s championing of a certain software that scans internet chat rooms for files containing child porn and the participation of a company called ELONTech. The latter is controlled by nonprofit Made Group, registered with the Athens Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and which is 90% owned by Kaili’s sister Mantalena.

Kaili had argued passionately for the adoption of the anti-pornography software and repeatedly thanked actor Ashton Kutcher, a fact recently pointed out by German magazine Νetzpolitik, which defends “digital rights and liberties.”

Corruption Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
EU graft scandal ‘worthy of Narcos’ TV series, says bloc’s commissioner
NEWS

EU graft scandal ‘worthy of Narcos’ TV series, says bloc’s commissioner

Kaili to remain in custody for one month
NEWS

Kaili to remain in custody for one month

Kaili to remain in custody amid corruption investigation, prosecutors say
NEWS

Kaili to remain in custody amid corruption investigation, prosecutors say

Kaili plot on Paros frozen pending money-laundering investigation
NEWS

Kaili plot on Paros frozen pending money-laundering investigation

Kaili admits she asked father to hide money, say Belgian reports
NEWS

Kaili admits she asked father to hide money, say Belgian reports

Prosecutor to open inquiry into jailed MEP
NEWS

Prosecutor to open inquiry into jailed MEP