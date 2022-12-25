Kaili sisters’ activities mingled politics, business

A so-called “European Tech Summit” took place between November 14 and 17 in Brussels on the initiative of then European Parliament Vice President Eva Kaili.

The date may be recent but now seems a lifetime away for Kaili, now jailed, as corruption evidence in the so-called Qatargate mounts. In hindsight, this summit is notable for two things: Kaili’s championing of a certain software that scans internet chat rooms for files containing child porn and the participation of a company called ELONTech. The latter is controlled by nonprofit Made Group, registered with the Athens Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and which is 90% owned by Kaili’s sister Mantalena.

Kaili had argued passionately for the adoption of the anti-pornography software and repeatedly thanked actor Ashton Kutcher, a fact recently pointed out by German magazine Νetzpolitik, which defends “digital rights and liberties.”