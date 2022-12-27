NEWS

Arsenal of illegal weapons seized in northern Greece

Arsenal of illegal weapons seized in northern Greece
Police handout photo.

Police in northern Greece have taken 14 suspects into custody after raids on more than a dozen properties turned up dozens of unlicensed weapons.

According to an announcement on Tuesday, raids on 14 houses and a warehouse in different parts of Florina yielded two submachine guns, 14 assault rifles, 19 pistols, 17 hunting rifles, 10 revolvers, eight bayonets and as many grenades. Officers also seized 8.8 kilograms of gunpowder, 3,240 rounds of ammunition, a taser and cans of pepper spray, among other contraband.

The raid followed a month-long investigation into the activities of the suspects, who have been identified only as being Greek nationals, aged between 44 and 77 years old. Whether and how the suspects are connected was not made clear.

They face multiple charges, including customs violations.

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Two more teens remanded in gang rape case
NEWS

Two more teens remanded in gang rape case

Extortion racket seen behind gas station shooting
NEWS

Extortion racket seen behind gas station shooting

Kaili sisters’ activities mingled politics, business
NEWS

Kaili sisters’ activities mingled politics, business

Three suspects in teen rape led to pre-trial detention
NEWS

Three suspects in teen rape led to pre-trial detention

Man arrested for antiquities theft in Drama
NEWS

Man arrested for antiquities theft in Drama

Founder, staff of NGO ‘Kivotos’ summoned to testify on child abuse allegations
NEWS

Founder, staff of NGO ‘Kivotos’ summoned to testify on child abuse allegations