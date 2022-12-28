NEWS

Operation to remove graffiti in capital

[Crews of the Municipality of Athens clean walls and painted shutters from graffiti]

For more than two months, the crews of the Municipality of Athens cleaned walls and painted shutters in the historic commercial center in order to erase the graffiti that for many years was the permanent decor.

The work was largely carried out during the night in commercial streets in the center – Athinas, Evripidou, Sofokleous, Aristidou, Aeolou, Kolokotronis, Praxitelous, Lekka, Athinaido, Agia Irini, Polykleitou, Agiou Markou, Chrysospiliotisis, Vlachava, Vissis, Miltiadou, Nikiou, Karori, Avramiotou, Vorreou and, Kairi.

The Cleaning Department focused on walls, marble, metal and stone surfaces, while after consultation with shopkeepers the operation was extended to the shop shutters, which had been covered with unsightly scribbles for many years.

To date, 402 businesses have responded positively to the restoration program and a total of 1,250 shutters have already been restored.

