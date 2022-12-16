Findings link children’s charity to financial crimes

The Anti-Money Laundering Authority has reportedly found serious indications of financial crimes by the management of children’s charity Ark of the World, which is under investigation over its finances amid accusations of sexual abuse of minor.

In its report, the authority stated, among other things, that there are indications the founder of the charity, Father Antonios Papanikolaou, his wife Stamatia Georganti, as well as two other individuals, are alleged to have committed criminal acts related to the Ark’s finances.

Checks carried out on accounts and properties revealed evidence of offenses such as money laundering, embezzlement and others.

Both Papanikolaou and his wife allegedly lived off funds from the charity, while at the same time the former is suspected of purchasing real estate.

Georganti’s involvement is related to the management of the Ark’s finances.