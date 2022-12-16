NEWS

Findings link children’s charity to financial crimes

Findings link children’s charity to financial crimes

The Anti-Money Laundering Authority has reportedly found serious indications of financial crimes by the management of children’s charity Ark of the World, which is under investigation over its finances amid accusations of sexual abuse of minor.

In its report, the authority stated, among other things, that there are indications the founder of the charity, Father Antonios Papanikolaou, his wife Stamatia Georganti, as well as two other individuals, are alleged to have committed criminal acts related to the Ark’s finances.

Checks carried out on accounts and properties revealed evidence of offenses such as money laundering, embezzlement and others.

Both Papanikolaou and his wife allegedly lived off funds from the charity, while at the same time the former is suspected of purchasing real estate.

Georganti’s involvement is related to the management of the Ark’s finances. 

Corruption Charity

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Charity founder’s lawyer speaks out for first time
ARK OF THE WORLD

Charity founder’s lawyer speaks out for first time

Prosecutor orders probe into charity’s finances
ARK OF THE WORLD

Prosecutor orders probe into charity’s finances

Prosecutors bar charity founder, three officials from entering NGO grounds 
NEWS

Prosecutors bar charity founder, three officials from entering NGO grounds 

Third allegation of sexual abuse in children’s charity
NEWS

Third allegation of sexual abuse in children’s charity

Charity founder’s accounts frozen, properties inspected
NEWS

Charity founder’s accounts frozen, properties inspected

Witnesses in children’s charity probe are exposed
NEWS

Witnesses in children’s charity probe are exposed