Minister takes swipe at charity for children

Labor and Social Affairs Minister Domna Michailidou took a swipe on Wednesday at the founder of Smile of the Child, Kostas Giannopoulos, over the nonprofit children’s welfare organization’s finances.

Referring to the recently released financial figures of the foundation, Michailidou noted, “There have been reports upon reports and I do not think any fellow citizen believes that an institution which has a 20-million-euro surplus, 5 million euros in Switzerland, and a president who lives I read in a villa worth €2 million cannot not use this money to make more bathrooms for the children and make the structure functional.”