Turkey accuses US of losing ‘balance’ vis-a-vis Greece, Cyprus

[AP]

The United States has stopped maintaining a “balance” where Greece and Cyprus are concerned, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday.

“The fact that they have given so many weapons to Greece is a clear indication that they have lost this balance,” Turkey’s Anadolu Agency reported Cavusoglu as saying during an end-of-year press briefing.

The Turkish foreign minister also pointed to the full lifting of an arms embargo against Cyprus as a further indication of US impartiality, while indicating that Ankara has brought up the issue with Washington.

Tukey, he said, has “clearly told the US that they are disrupting their balance (policy) on Greece and Cyprus.”

“There are still those who blindly defend the maximalist demands of Greeks and Greek Cypriots,” Cavusoglu added, without specifying who he was referring to.

