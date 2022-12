A 4.4 magnitude earthquake struck near the island of Crete on Friday according to the Geodynamic Institute of the National Observatory of Athens. The epicenter of the quake has been identified at 40 kilometers north of the island and at a depth of 12.9 kilometers.

