Teen boxing champion dies from head injury

A teenage European boxing champion, Vasilis Topalos, died on Monday after suffering a head injury on December 12 at the gym where he trained, in the Athens suburb of Tavros. The 16-year-old Greek athlete underwent surgery and was in critical condition in intensive care.

The young European champion was considered a rising star of boxing, having garnered significant accolades. According to reports, he felt ill while training and went to the bathroom where he fainted and hit his head, losing consciousness.

In a statement, the Hellenic Boxing Federation (EOP) expressed its grief over the passing of “our Golden Child, our smiling Vasilis, the born champion with a heart of solid gold.”

Sports Minister Lefteris Avgenakis has ordered an official investigation into the circumstance of his injury, while EOP said it will file a lawsuit “against all those responsible, and attribute any criminal responsibility.”