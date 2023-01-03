One man dead in head-on collision in Perama

A 65-year-old man died on Monday afternoon after a head-on collision in Perama, a suburb of the port of Piraeus.

Greek broadcaster ANT1 said the two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Dimokratia Avenue and Dagli Street, as a woman driving in the opposite lane veered off course, smashing into the man’s car travelling in the other direction.

The man was rescued from his car but was pronounced dead at the scene, while the female driver was unharmed. She was expected to undergo an alcohol test.