Woman found dead after propane tank explosion

An 88-year-old woman died on Crete following a propane tank exploding in her house on Thursday. According to early reports, the woman was crushed by a section of the ceiling that fell following the explosion.

The Hellenic Fire Service quickly arrived on scene and put out the fire, with seven firefighters and three vehicles, but was unable to save the woman.

A full investigation is being carried out by the Fire Service, with early indicators pointing to a gas leak in the kitchen.