NEWS

Woman found dead after propane tank explosion

Woman found dead after propane tank explosion
[cretapost.gr]

An 88-year-old woman died on Crete following a propane tank exploding in her house on Thursday. According to early reports, the woman was crushed by a section of the ceiling that fell following the explosion.

The Hellenic Fire Service quickly arrived on scene and put out the fire, with seven firefighters and three vehicles, but was unable to save the woman.

A full investigation is being carried out by the Fire Service, with early indicators pointing to a gas leak in the kitchen.  

Accident Death

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
One Greek dead, many injured in Bucharest tourist bus crash
NEWS

One Greek dead, many injured in Bucharest tourist bus crash

Workplace accident leaves one man dead
NEWS

Workplace accident leaves one man dead

Boy aged 11 dies in boiler blast in Serres
NEWS

Boy aged 11 dies in boiler blast in Serres

Toddler dies in fall from balcony
NEWS

Toddler dies in fall from balcony

One dead after motorcycles collide on Crete
NEWS

One dead after motorcycles collide on Crete

Teen from Arcadia dies in bike ride accident
NEWS

Teen from Arcadia dies in bike ride accident