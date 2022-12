Tez Tour Greece CEO Dimitris Haritidis says projections for this year had pointed to some 100,000 tourism arrivals from Ukraine on Crete, which has traditionally attracted visitors from that country. Tez Tour had also expected to bring some 125,000 Russian tourists to Crete in 2022.

An athlete from the town of Chania, in northwestern Crete, saved the life of a woman who choked on her food during at outing on Christmas Eve (Dec. 24) at a restaurant at the old port.

The woman, two friends and their children were eating their meal on Saturday afternoon when chunk of her food got stuck in her throat.

Kostas Varouhakis, a local triathlete who was sitting nearby, applied the Heimlich maneuver freeing the woman’s respiratory tract.