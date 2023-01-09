Presidential decree to change distribution of parliamentary seats reaches CoS

The Presidential decree to adjust the distribution of parliamentary seats following the results of the 2021 census has reached the Council of State. The decree was authored by the Electoral Authority of the Interior Ministry.

The new distribution will see two extra seats given to the electoral region of Eastern Attica, while one extra seat will be granted to the North, West, and South, sectors of Athens as well as the First Thessaloniki electoral district.

The areas losing parliamentary seats are the First Electoral district of Athens, the First Electoral district of Piraeus, Arta, Kozani, Magnisia, Serres, Fthiotida, Thesprotia and Kastoria. The last three will also be reduced to single seat districts as a result.