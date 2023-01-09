NEWS

Presidential decree to change distribution of parliamentary seats reaches CoS

Presidential decree to change distribution of parliamentary seats reaches CoS
[InTime News]

The Presidential decree to adjust the distribution of parliamentary seats following the results of the 2021 census has reached the Council of State. The decree was authored by the Electoral Authority of the Interior Ministry.

The new distribution will see two extra seats given to the electoral region of Eastern Attica, while one extra seat will be granted to the North, West, and South, sectors of Athens as well as the First Thessaloniki electoral district.

The areas losing parliamentary seats are the First Electoral district of Athens, the First Electoral district of Piraeus, Arta, Kozani, Magnisia, Serres, Fthiotida, Thesprotia and Kastoria. The last three will also be reduced to single seat districts as a result.

Elections

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Ruling party searching for parliamentary candidates
NEWS

Ruling party searching for parliamentary candidates

Elections to take place from April on
NEWS

Elections to take place from April on

Sources rule out Greek election before April
NEWS

Sources rule out Greek election before April

Census reshuffles political pack in constituencies 
NEWS

Census reshuffles political pack in constituencies 

April 9 is the most likely election date
NEWS

April 9 is the most likely election date

New party ‘Prasino+Mov’ aims to win seat in Parliament at elections
NEWS

New party ‘Prasino+Mov’ aims to win seat in Parliament at elections