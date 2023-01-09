NEWS

Larissa man arrested over dog abuse

A case file has been formed against a man from the central Greek town of Larissa for allegedly tying his dog with a strap to the bumper of his truck and dragging it around.

He was arrested on Sunday and charged with violating laws for the protection of pets.

The incident occurred on a rural road in the municipality of Agia in Larissa. The injured animal was taken to a veterinary clinic for treatment.

The arrested man, who was already slapped with the requisite fines, is to appear before a Larissa prosecutor, while a preliminary investigation is being carried out by Agia police.

