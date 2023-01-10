Civil servants to be put off from using car

A new traffic plan for civil servants commuting to the public services that will be relocated from the city center to the former Pyrkal site in the east Athens suburb of Dafni-Ymittos, encourages the use of public transport and bicycles as the preferred mode of transport to offset any possible congestion that will occur.

The plan envisages that just 30-40% of the 14,000 public sector workers who will be commuting in a few years’ time to the “government park” at the former industrial complex will do so by car.

More specifically, the study proposes to make life difficult for drivers by banning free parking in the area, reducing the main roads to one lane and other measures that will force them to use public transport or bicycles. Critics, however, note the absence of any provision or measure for the impact of the departure of nine ministries from the center of Athens.

The plan is to be discussed in coming days at a meeting of the Attica Regional Council.

The traffic study also makes no provisions for the impact of moving the workplace of 14,000 people to the mostly residential municipality of Dafni-Ymittos.

The number of people that will have transactions at these relocated public is estimated at 1,000 per day, of whom 48% will use private cars and 22% will use public transport.

However, it is estimated that this number will decrease as the digitization of services progresses.

The creation of an extensive network of cycle paths is also being proposed.

According to the traffic study, the 4,770 cars expected to burden the area with traffic, can be reduced to 1,893 if controlled parking is imposed and public transport is improved.